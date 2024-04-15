iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJTGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.84. 25,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 23,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

