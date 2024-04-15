iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.84. 25,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 23,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

