iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.84. 25,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.
Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.