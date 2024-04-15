iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 840,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 481,294 shares.The stock last traded at $22.64 and had previously closed at $22.69.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

