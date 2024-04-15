iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 505.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 376,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $178.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

