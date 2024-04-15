iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Trading 2.5% Higher

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.27. 40,814,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 22,478,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after buying an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after buying an additional 397,836 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after buying an additional 383,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,882,000 after buying an additional 343,004 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

