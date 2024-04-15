iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Lifted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,926. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $136.24 and a 52-week high of $197.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

