iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Raised by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $170.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,186,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,570. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

