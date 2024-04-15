iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Warner Financial Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.8% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,604 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.17.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

