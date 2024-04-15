iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.60

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.60 and last traded at $101.50, with a volume of 99253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.83.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.