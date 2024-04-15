iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $40.24. 24,497,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,132,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

