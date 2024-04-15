iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 654,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.