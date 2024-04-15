iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.57

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 294552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $574.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,595.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.