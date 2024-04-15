iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 15,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,903,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $107.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

