iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Up 9.4% in March

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.03. 41,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,827. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $593.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,269.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

