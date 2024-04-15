iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Up 9.4% in March

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.03. 41,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,827. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $593.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
