iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 29,880 shares.The stock last traded at $68.78 and had previously closed at $69.39.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 76,644 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 423.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the period.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

