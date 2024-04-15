iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 29,880 shares.The stock last traded at $68.78 and had previously closed at $69.39.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
