iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.3% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.69. 813,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,016. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average of $91.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $95.70.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2827 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

