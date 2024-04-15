iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.67

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.67 and last traded at $64.77, with a volume of 33418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.03.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $673.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

