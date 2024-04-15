iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 707,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,568,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 13.47% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ IBTO traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $23.49. 38,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,370. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0856 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

