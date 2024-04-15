iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.04. 13,265,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

