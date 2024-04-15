iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 867,078 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 730,133 shares.The stock last traded at $44.07 and had previously closed at $44.04.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Energy ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 141.8% during the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

