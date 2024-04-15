iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 391,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 910,711 shares.The stock last traded at $113.01 and had previously closed at $112.12.
The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
