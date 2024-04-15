iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 391,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 910,711 shares.The stock last traded at $113.01 and had previously closed at $112.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.35.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

