iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Reduced by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.8% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.45. 571,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,237. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.35. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

