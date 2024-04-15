iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) is Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 1.30% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $99,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 241,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,550. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.