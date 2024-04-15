iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $516.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.72. The stock has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

