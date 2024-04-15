iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.3% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,033,597 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

