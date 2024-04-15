iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,114 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.4% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $106,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.65. 8,067,706 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

