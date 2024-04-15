iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 387,405 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 258,417 shares.The stock last traded at $54.22 and had previously closed at $54.24.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

