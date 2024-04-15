iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Raised by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

ISTB stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 122,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,976. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1504 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

