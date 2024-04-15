iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Reduced by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 141,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,762,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,378,715. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

