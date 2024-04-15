iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.25. 3,489,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,399,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

iQIYI Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,204,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,802,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,746,000 after buying an additional 405,025 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,194,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,669,000 after buying an additional 467,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,653,000 after buying an additional 170,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,117.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,271,000 after buying an additional 15,931,422 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

