IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 30.6% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $723.12 million and $27.11 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002234 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

