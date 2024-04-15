INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Up 10.0% in March

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INVO Bioscience

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $882,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in INVO Bioscience by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in INVO Bioscience by 368.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INVO opened at $0.80 on Monday. INVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.