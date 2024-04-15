Investors Research Corp Trims Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

HMC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 187,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

