Investors Research Corp Sells 850 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Investors Research Corp decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

