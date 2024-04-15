Investors Research Corp Sells 301 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investors Research Corp lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Comcast by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Comcast by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,868,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,824,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,514,184. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

