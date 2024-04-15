Investors Research Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,080,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,815,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

