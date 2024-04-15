Investors Research Corp Sells 1,024 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,007,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

JEF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.74. 219,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $47.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

