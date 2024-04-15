Investors Research Corp Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.12. The company had a trading volume of 36,098,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,861,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.15 and a 200 day moving average of $147.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.