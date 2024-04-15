Investors Research Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Investors Research Corp lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,503,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $61.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,010. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

