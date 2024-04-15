Investors Research Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,814,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,050,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $184.13 and a twelve month high of $241.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.57 and a 200 day moving average of $217.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

