Investors Research Corp Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RZG traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $46.25. 1,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

