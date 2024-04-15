Investors Research Corp Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.
Nutrien Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE NTR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.69. 695,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nutrien Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.38%.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nutrien
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.