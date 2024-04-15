Investors Research Corp Grows Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1,186.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Trading Down 0.0 %

FMC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.74. 536,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.48. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $125.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.