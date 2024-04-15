Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $442.12 and last traded at $439.06. Approximately 13,531,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 44,738,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $438.27.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $438.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.28.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
