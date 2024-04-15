Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.5% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,345,000 after buying an additional 771,827 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $437.30. 22,109,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,834,191. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

