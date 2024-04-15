Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 0.8% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,869 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172,922 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 2,939,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,531,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,480. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

