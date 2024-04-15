Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 6.8% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $21,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.76. 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $127.47 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

