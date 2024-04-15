Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 108,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $785,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 155,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $2,066,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 928,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,287. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.11%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

