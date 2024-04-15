Invesco LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Invesco LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $267.88. 1,384,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.99 and its 200 day moving average is $280.75. The company has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

