Invesco LLC Sells 95 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Invesco LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.23 and a 200 day moving average of $208.11. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $168.77 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

