Invesco LLC Sells 72 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Invesco LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 48.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LNG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.21. 596,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.88. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.